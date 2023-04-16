Cork football club suffers damage in 'bitterly disappointing' act of vandalism

Castleview AFC on the northside of Cork city has been damaged in a “bitterly disappointing” act of vandalism.

Club members said the damage caused was minimal but said that this sort of behaviour is now unfortunately expected.

Describing the act as “mindless”, the Club made a plea to those causing damage to the grounds to reconsider their actions.

“Having hosted six different teams yesterday with well over 500 people going through our gates with ages ranging from U9s all the way to senior, it's bitterly disappointing to get a phone call to say some people have decided to go and lift a goalpost out of the ground and throw it on the floor damaging the left stanchion.

“We are currently in the process of refurbishment on our current dressing rooms in preparation for the building of our new clubhouse providing a place for all kids and adults to play the game safely. All this was achieved through a great effort In securing the necessary grants.

“We ask anyone considering causing damage to our grounds please refrain from doing so. It's mindless and of no benefit to anybody,” the Club posted on social media.