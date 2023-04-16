Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 19:41

Corkman completes 65 climbs of Patrick's Hill in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

This year, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland asked those taking part in the fundraiser to be creative and try to include 65 in their efforts, so Pádraig Carroll of Carrigaline decided to do something different by doing 65 climbs of Patrick’s Hill.
Corkman completes 65 climbs of Patrick's Hill in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline walking up Patrick’s Hill 65 times in aid of charity for Cystic Fibrosis, with supporters and friends. Pic Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

A Corkman has successfully scaled one of Cork’s steepest hills 65 times in one day in an attempt to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland as part of the charity’s 65 Roses Day Challenge.

This year, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland asked those taking part in the fundraiser to be creative and try to include 65 in their efforts, so Pádraig Carroll of Carrigaline decided to do something different by doing 65 climbs of Patrick’s Hill.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Carroll said he reached his target and completed the full 65 laps which took him over 12 full hours in total.

Beginning at 7am in the morning and finishing at 7.30pm in the evening, he and his childhood friend Colin McCormack completed the challenge together after some knee “popping and clicking”.

Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline walking up Patrick’s Hill 65 times in aid of charity for Cystic Fibrosis, with supporters and friends. Pic Larry Cummins
Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline walking up Patrick’s Hill 65 times in aid of charity for Cystic Fibrosis, with supporters and friends. Pic Larry Cummins

He said they took on the challenge by breaking it into sets of 10, taking a 10-minute break after each set of 10 circuits up and down Patrick’s Hill, as well as a one hour and 30-minute break, completing the challenge with a total of over 60,000 steps covered and 671 flights of stairs.

He said there were also many others who joined in for some of the walk, and others who came to support.

“The amount of people that came out. I saw people that I hadn’t seen in about 20 years who came out to support and donate money. It was absolutely incredible.” Mr Carroll took on the challenge to raise awareness about the disease which has touched his own family.

At the event is Erin, Jason and Jayden O'Mahony. Pic Larry Cummins.
At the event is Erin, Jason and Jayden O'Mahony. Pic Larry Cummins.

He and his wife Priscilla’s son Lucas, who is almost two, has Cystic Fibrosis and the pair lost their newborn daughter Alice last August to the disease.

“I didn’t know anything about Cystic Fibrosis myself. My wife didn’t either, she’s from Brazil and it’s not a big thing in Brazil.

It makes it even more puzzling because CF is generally the Irish gene. One in 19 people in Ireland are what’s known as carriers. There are no underlying illnesses or anything, you’re just a carrier.

"However, if that person and another person who is also a carrier meet and decide to have a kid then there is a one in four chance that child is going to have CF.

Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline walking up Patrick’s Hill 65 times in aid of charity for Cystic Fibrosis, with supporters and friends. Pic Larry Cummins
Padraig Carroll of Carrigaline walking up Patrick’s Hill 65 times in aid of charity for Cystic Fibrosis, with supporters and friends. Pic Larry Cummins

“There is a 50% chance that child will be a carrier and there’s a 25% chance that they won’t,” he said.

In total, over €11,000 has been raised through the Just Giving page and additional funds that were collected during the event on Saturday which Mr Carroll said he is “very grateful” for.

Read More

United stance needed on Blackpool village future-proofing

More in this section

Large crowd turns out to discuss the future of Blackpool as greenway is proposed United stance needed on Blackpool village future-proofing
'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games 'I'm very happy': Cork woman wins first medal for Ireland at World Transplant Games
Man who died after incident on Cork farm named Man who died after incident on Cork farm named
'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful' 

'Kindness hasn't gone unnoticed': Generosity towards ill Cork teen is 'overwhelming but beautiful' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more