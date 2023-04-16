Disappointment over lack of playground funding for Cork's Northside in grant scheme

SINN Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has expressed his disappointment at the lack of any funding allocation for playgrounds on the Northside in the recently announced Play and Recreation Grant Scheme.

Some €450,000 has been allocated across the country to local authorities for the refurbishment and development of playgrounds and play areas.

Twenty-nine projects were awarded funding under the Play and Recreation Grant Scheme for 2023. Projects awarded include wheelchair accessible equipment, sensory equipment, and autism friendly play features.

In Cork, €16,793 was allocated for the refurbishment of the Tory Top Park Playground. It was the only playground in Cork City awarded funding. Just one project from each local authority was funded.

Mr Gould said: “Once again, we see Government funding announced that doesn’t recognise the lack of well-serviced amenities on the Northside.

“Right across Cork North Central, there are communities where children cannot walk or cycle to accessible, fully equipped playgrounds.

“As we come into the summer months, we will once again see children who are unable to access outdoor play in Cork city.

“This has to change. It is better for the environment, better for child development and better for wellbeing to have playgrounds and outdoor play opportunities located in the heart of communities.

“I am disappointed that once again the Northside loses out.

“It is time for transformational investment in facilities across the city to make sure that children and adults alike have outdoor spaces they can access using active travel modes.”