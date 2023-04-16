Art success for Cork students

IT was a treble success for Cork as three Leeside students won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 16-18 years age category, Amy O'Brien (age 17), a pupil at Presentation Secondary School, Mitchelstown, won second prize for her artwork entitled ‘The Bond’.

Amy’s work was described by final adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville as “a highly detailed and fascinating study of her immediate physical and emotional environment.”

In addition, two Cork winners each won Special Merit Awards for artworks that Professor Granville said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

They were Keelin Ní Laoire (17) from Scoil Mhuire Dromanallig, Ballingeary and Isauro Ramalho (11), a pupil at Scoil Naomh Fionán na Reanna in Belgooly.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Cork and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

With an annual entry of over 20,000 paintings, the Texaco Children's Art Competition is one that has touched the lives of virtually every family in Ireland at some time or another throughout its 64 year lifetime.

Persons who have officiated as guest of honour at the ceremony include former President and UN High Commissioner, Mary Robinson, former Taoisaigh, lord mayors, diplomats and other distinguished persons.

Distinguished past winners whose early interest in art and the arts may well have been encouraged by their participation in the competition include artists Dorothy Cross, Graham Knuttel and Robert Ballagh, fashion designer Paul Costello, broadcasters Thelma Mansfield and Terry Prone, novelist Clare Boylan, actress Jean Anne Crowley and musician Ethna Tinney.