Teenager ordered to stay out of Cork supermarket

A teenager was ordered to stay out of Supervalu in Tower as he was charged with taking part in a shoplifting escapade – where it is alleged that 30 bottles of brandy, ten bottles of whiskey and baby products were stolen.

Detective Garda Mossie Leahy arrested 18-year-old Leonardo Rostas with an address at 24 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court today (April 14).

The arrest was made at 8.20 a.m. on Friday morning.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said it was alleged that the value of the stolen goods was €1,900.

Det. Garda Leahy said it would be alleged that the accused was one of three people involved in the crime.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail. However, some conditions were required.

He is to reside at 24 Orchard Court and stay out of O’Leary’s Supervalu in Tower, Blarney, County Cork.

Solicitor, Dennis Healy, who was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid, said there was no defence objection to those conditions.

The case was adjourned until June 7 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charge states that on November 27 2022 he stole 30 bottles of Hennessy brandy, 10 bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and baby products to a total value of €1,900.