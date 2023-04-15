Dublin man arrested in Cork on drug charges

A 31-YEAR-OLD Dubliner was allegedly caught with a stash of over €20,000 worth of heroin on Rochestown Road on Wednesday.

Garda Mike Walsh brought Rhys McGuire before Cork District Court yesterday on charges arising out of the matter.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail, but one condition of his bail relates to staying out of Cork.

Rhys McGuire of Iveagh Hostel, Bride Road, Dublin 8, is accused of being in possession of diamorphine (heroin), and having the drug for sale or supply to others.

Det Garda Walsh said he arrested, charged, and cautioned the accused who made no reply.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “It will require a certificate of analysis for the suspected drugs so I will require a lengthy adjournment.”

He applied to have the case put back until September 4 for the purpose of obtaining directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Garda Walsh said there was no objection to bail, but conditions were required.

Rhys McGuire is to sign on at Kevin Street Garda Station on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and stay out of Cork City except for legal and medical appointments.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was no objection to those conditions but that the defendant did not have a passport. Rhys McGuire gave sworn evidence to that effect. Judge Olann Kelleher reminded him that he was not to apply for new travel documents.