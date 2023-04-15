Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 08:00

Special school needed in North Cork area, says Cork TD

Following the confirmation this week that a special school is to be established in Carrotwohill for the 23/34 school year, a Cork TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said the Government now needs to deliver an additional school in North Cork
Special school needed in North Cork area, says Cork TD

generic stock news pens pencils scissors pen pencil scissor writing drawing primary school pupils students education learning studying classroom

John Bohane

CALLS have been made by a Cork TD for the delivery of a special school in the North Cork area to ease the growing pressure on enrolment in schools throughout the region.

Following the confirmation this week that a special school is to be established in Carrotwohill for the 23/34 school year, Labour Party TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said the Government now needs to deliver an additional school in North Cork. 

“In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of parents contacting me. Where a child needs access to a special class, parents are being told by principals that schools do not have the places. In one case, a parent has tried Anglesboro, Ballygiblin and Mitchelstown, only to be told by three principals that there are no places,” he said.

Deputy Sherlock said a root and branch review needs to be conducted to take into the account the geography of the region. 

“I am told that while there is a willingness on the part of the school in Ballygiblin to take on additional capacity, sanction has not been given. If the Minister, through her officials, did a root-and-branch review that considered the children who do not necessarily fit enrolment policies in larger towns like Mitchelstown, Fermoy, and Mallow. 

"If places could be created for them, it would be welcome.” 

 Deputy Sherlock also urged the Minister for Education, Norma Foley to simplify Special Educational Needs Organisers (SENO) process for parents and principals. Mr Sherlock said the amount of red tape families face is too burdensome. 

“Deputies have always had a relationship with SENOs and there was some level of local discretion. Notwithstanding the good work they do, there are not enough of them. 

"For some reason, the setting up of the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has created a new bureaucracy. One principal told me that she was up until 3am writing an appeal.

“The answer she received was that her school, which had a significant need, would be entitled to only a fraction of a whole-time equivalent. This technocratic system needs to be reviewed, if possible. 

"We need more discretion. More common sense also needs to prevail as regards the provision of places for people who are under severe pressure,” he added.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment.

Read More

New special school to be established in Carrigtwohill for 2023/24 school year 

More in this section

Mark Sheehan death The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness
Suspected cocaine worth €3.85m seized at Ringaskiddy Port Suspected cocaine worth €3.85m seized at Ringaskiddy Port
Engineering man showing blueprint detail for people buying house. Plans for housing complex in Ballyphehane appealed to An Bord Pleanála
cork educationeducationcork schools
Outrage as patients receive letters informing them Blarney GP service will be moved to Blackpool

Outrage as patients receive letters informing them Blarney GP service will be moved to Blackpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more