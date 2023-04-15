Plans for housing complex in Ballyphehane appealed to An Bord Pleanála

PLANS to build a housing complex in Ballyphehane in Cork city, have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Developer Terry Rea Gas and Oil Services Ltd lodged plans for the construction of five houses at 1B Cottages, Tramore Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, on October 6, 2022.

On March 13 this year, Cork City Council granted permission, subject to 23 conditions, for the demolition of an existing shed structure, and for the construction of five dwelling units, these to consist of three three-bed townhouses, one two-bed apartment and one one-bed apartment.

The plans also involve site development works including access, parking, landscaping, drainage, bin and bike storage and amenity areas.

SUBMISSIONS

The plans attracted numerous submissions from local residents.

One resident wrote that their major concern is “the issue of potential subsidence being caused in the near future if the development goes ahead. The weight of the planned dwellings alone has the potential to cause extra stress on our own property foundations that could (cause) issues down the line.”

This resident noted that Musgraves Retail Partners has already increased traffic flow to the area.

The plans “will bring further disruption to Kent Road with the use of the road being a shortcut,” they noted.

Another resident raised concerns around “the associated noise and odours of the bike and bins section.”

Also, “the security risk of open access to the rear of the properties on Kent Road, via the new public walkway,” and “the real threat and disturbance of increased traffic volumes on Kent Road, adding to an already high volume of traffic due to sport events, concerts and the commercial profile of Tramore Road.”

“The development is not in line with existing properties on Tramore Road therefore impacting the existing profile of the road,” they added.

Another resident submitted a lengthy list of concerns, including that the plans would have a “detrimental impact on the light levels,” and privacy, at nearby cottages.

“For traffic entering and exiting, no assessment of potential risk would appear to have been included,” and “access to services and amenities as described in the proposal is not accurate.”

Also, “there is no indication in the proposal of a proposed name (or) billing address for these houses if constructed. This is a very serious issue for existing residents,” they noted.

Two local residents wrote, “we have a major problem with the building of apartments so close to our property.”

'RIGHT TO ENJOY OUR PROPERTY'

“Our right to enjoy our property will be greatly diminished by the proposed apartment building. The wall of the apartments is within three feet of our property, which is a single storey cottage.

"The height of the apartment will overshadow our house and the windows to the side and rear will directly overlook our yard and kitchen and dining room. As a result, our privacy will be compromised.”

These residents maintained that there aren’t adequate parking spaces proposed, and there are safety issues regarding the increased number of cars which will be accessing the road so close to the junction with Kent Road.

“There is no rear access for emergency vehicles to the rear of the properties,” they noted.

The plans would also impact on the water pressure in the area, they said, and the “proposed development is not in keeping with the existing houses on Tramore Road which are single storey cottages.”

Cork City Council’s decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on April 5, and a decision is due by August 8 this year.