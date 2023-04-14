Cork City Council seeks special advisor in drive for a more sustainable night-time economy

CORK City Council has advertised a vacancy for the new position of special advisor “to help drive and support a more sustainable night-time economy”.

In a press statement, the Council said its new night-time economy advisor would deliver on the Council’s objective to strengthen the city’s night-time economy and broaden the appeal of the city’s night-time offerings to visitors and families.

The Night-Time Advisor Pilot initiative was announced in October of last year, alongside proposals to reform Ireland’s licencing laws.

The Council said its night-time economy advisor would play an integral role in working with and supporting key stakeholders across the city such as An Garda Síochána, culture and creativity teams, late night artists and promoters, residents’ associations, and Purple Flag and others to promote Cork’s night-time economy to both national and international visitors.

John Hayes, City Centre Coordinator for Cork City Council, said the Council was looking forward to engaging a night-time economy advisor.

Kevin Herlihy, president of the Cork Business Association, described the position as “a really positive development”.

“In Cork, we have a fabulous city with so much to offer during the daytime and into the night and the person that gets this job really has an opportunity to further build the reputation of Cork City as a place to visit and enjoy,” Mr Herlihy said.

Peter Horgan, Labour local area representative for Cork city, said the person appointed to the role needed to be given the tools to succeed.

"I particularly welcome the news that night-time advisor hiring process has begun," said Mr Horgan.

“We need to ensure that no obstacles are placed in their path to reinvigorate the night time economy.

“I particularly want to see their remit expand beyond the city centre to suburban towns like Douglas and Carrigaline to ensure there is a consistent and equitable approach,” he said.

“This is a pilot project that has the potential to do so much good. I hope it is funded right through and successful for a new night time economy that embraces all sides of society.”

John Hayes, City Centre Coordinator for Cork City Council, said the Council was looking forward to engaging a night-time economy advisor.

“Currently the stakeholders in the night-time economy, including the City Council and An Garda Síochána, work together in partnership to improve the offering, and the addition of a night-time economy advisor will strengthen and further develop these relationships, all to the benefit of Cork cities night-time offering,” Mr Hayes said.

“The role of the night-time economy advisor will be key to growing a more sustainable night-life for all, encouraging diversity, innovation, new partnerships and creativity." Picture: Denis Minihane.

Cork City Council said the role would be best suited to individuals with leadership and negotiation skills who have previously worked in roles such as communications, event management, cultural and creative project management, promotion or education, and public engagement.

In addition to Cork city, Dublin city, Limerick city, Galway city, Kilkenny, Drogheda, Sligo, Buncrana and Longford town were also been selected by an independent review panel led by the City and County Management Association (CCMA) to take part in the pilot project.

The Night-Time Economy Taskforce was established in 2020 by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Councillor Joe Kavanagh, then Lord Mayor of Cork, was a member of the taskforce.

Minister Martin said she was happy to see Cork city recruiting for the new role and pleased that her department was supporting the position.

“The role of the night-time economy advisor will be key to growing a more sustainable night-life for all, encouraging diversity, innovation, new partnerships and creativity,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome of this pilot and thanks to Cork City Council for their ambition in relation to growing the offering in Cork city”.

To learn more about the role visit www.localgovernmentjobs.ie