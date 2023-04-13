Late Pat Magner ‘a loyal, trusted Labour man’

WARM tributes have been paid to the former Labour Party senator Pat Magner, who died on Monday at the age of 82.

The Cork city native, who served three terms as a senator, initially joined the Labour Party in 1959 and he worked in a variety of roles over five decades until he retired as national organiser in 2006.

Labour Party TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock said Pat was “highly respected” across the political spectrum.

Former Labour Party TD for Cork South Central Ciarán Lynch said Pat was a proud Corkonian.

“He was always proud and quick to remind people of his Cork roots. To say he was a legendary character in the Labour Party would be more than an understatement.”

“He gave several decades of service to the party at all levels. He always had a great analysis of politics as he had great insight and experience.”

Mr Sherlock added: “Pat was a Labour man through and through. He was a very progressive person who had an uncanny old-school ability to put a strategy into operation.

"He was tough out but highly respected across the political divide. The true extent of his good works in the background will never fully be known. Our thoughts go out to [his wife] Anne and his wider family for their loss.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said Pat was a great friend and confidant. “Pat was a loyal and trusted servant to the Labour Party over many decades, and a great friend and confidant to many. We will remember him with immense affection and appreciation for his enormous contribution to public life as well as his substantial commitment to the Labour Party.

“He always worked for the best interests of our party. Pat played a crucial role in many successful elections. He will be remembered as a close ally of former party leader Dick Spring and for the immense work he did to build the party into an electoral force,” she added.

The late Mr Magner who is survived by his wife Anne and their children Bill, Deirdre, Dylan, Eamonn, Eric, John, Lisa, and Richard, his grandchildren, brother Noel, sister Pauline, daughters and sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends will be buried after funeral Mass this Friday, April 14, in Deans Grange Cemetery.