Tributes paid following death of former Senator Pat Magner

The Labour Party has expressed its sadness and sympathy to the family and friends of Pat Magner who sadly passed away on Monday.

Over five decades he served the Labour Party in a variety of roles right up until 2006 when he retired as National Organiser.

Mr Magner passed away suddenly but peacefully.

He is survived by his wife Anne and their children Bill, Deirdre, Dylan, Eamonn, Eric, John, Lisa and Richard, his grandchildren, brother Noel, sister Pauline, daughters and sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik said: “On behalf of the Labour Party I want to extend our deepest sympathies to Anne, their children, extended family and friends on the sad passing of Pat Magner.

"We will all miss him greatly and will remember him with immense affection and appreciation for his enormous contribution to public life as a Senator and political activist, as well as for his long-standing and substantial commitment to the Labour Party.

“First joining the Party in 1959, Pat went on to serve as our National Organiser and played a crucial role in many successful elections. He served three times as a Senator, and was involved in the Administrative Council and many other internal committees where he always worked for the best interests of our Party.

“Pat was a loyal and trusted servant to the Labour Party over many decades, and a great friend and confidant to many.

"He will be remembered as a close ally of former Party Leader Dick Spring and for the immense work he did to build the Party into an electoral force.

"He could always be relied upon to resolve political difficulties in constituencies and branches, ensuring election tickets were sorted. Pat was not just held in high regard within the Labour Party but also by politicians from across the political spectrum."

Pat will be reposing on Thursday, April 13, from 5pm-7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, Dublin A94XK28.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, April 14, at 10am in St Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.