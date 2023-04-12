Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 08:54

'We will miss seeing your smiling faces': Much-loved Cork gelato shop announces closure

"We have been honored to serve you the finest gelato in town."
'We will miss seeing your smiling faces': Much-loved Cork gelato shop announces closure

Casanova Gelato

Echo reporter

A gelato shop on George's Quay has announced its closure.

In a post on Facebook Casanova Gelato Shop said they would be shutting down the operation after the building that houses the shop was sold, and extensive renovations which would require them to vacate the premises were needed.

"Dear Gelato customers, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Casanova Gelato Shop.

"Unfortunately, the building that houses our shop has been sold, and it needs extensive renovations that will require us to vacate the premises.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years, we understand that this news may come as a shock to you.

"We have been honored to serve you the finest gelato in town."

They thanked all their customers through the years.

"We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. We understand that this news may come as a shock to you.

"We appreciate your patronage during these years and we will always cherish the memories and relationships we have built with our community.

"We will miss seeing your smiling faces every day.

"We would also like to thank our all staff members through those years for their hard work and dedication in creating the best gelato experience for our customers.

"We are grateful for their contributions and will miss working with them."

They have left the door open for a return at some stage, however.

"We are sad to say goodbye, but we are grateful for the memories and relationships we have built.

"Thank you for your support and understanding.

"We will keep you informed of any updates or developments regarding the possibility of reopening at a new location next year.

"Sincerely, “the Gelatos” Barbara & Andrea."

Read More

Whiskey in a tumbler for Thin Lizzy: Rock legends team up with West Cork Distillers 

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to the US US President Joe Biden's plane lands in Belfast
Taoiseach visit to the US Joe Biden ‘very excited’ about Ireland trip, White House says
'Boneheaded, failed policy': Teaching union hits out recruitment and pay of teachers at annual congress in Cork 'Boneheaded, failed policy': Teaching union hits out recruitment and pay of teachers at annual congress in Cork
cork business
Status yellow wind warning in place in Cork

Status yellow wind warning in place in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more