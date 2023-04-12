'We will miss seeing your smiling faces': Much-loved Cork gelato shop announces closure

A gelato shop on George's Quay has announced its closure.

In a post on Facebook Casanova Gelato Shop said they would be shutting down the operation after the building that houses the shop was sold, and extensive renovations which would require them to vacate the premises were needed.

"Dear Gelato customers, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Casanova Gelato Shop.

"Unfortunately, the building that houses our shop has been sold, and it needs extensive renovations that will require us to vacate the premises.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years, we understand that this news may come as a shock to you.

"We have been honored to serve you the finest gelato in town."

They thanked all their customers through the years.

"We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. We understand that this news may come as a shock to you.

"We appreciate your patronage during these years and we will always cherish the memories and relationships we have built with our community.

"We will miss seeing your smiling faces every day.

"We would also like to thank our all staff members through those years for their hard work and dedication in creating the best gelato experience for our customers.

"We are grateful for their contributions and will miss working with them."

They have left the door open for a return at some stage, however.

"We are sad to say goodbye, but we are grateful for the memories and relationships we have built.

"Thank you for your support and understanding.

"We will keep you informed of any updates or developments regarding the possibility of reopening at a new location next year.

"Sincerely, “the Gelatos” Barbara & Andrea."