Whiskey in a tumbler for Thin Lizzy: Rock legends team up with West Cork Distillers 

WEST Cork Distillers is adding to its rock credentials with the launch of a whiskey in collaboration with Thin Lizzy and the Phil Lynott Estate.

The distillery, based in Skibbereen, previously worked with The Pogues to release The Pogues Whiskey, and has now added another music-themed brand to its portfolio.

New-product development manager at West Cork Distillers, Joey Shore, told The Echo that the business venture started with a Facebook personal message.

“When I started working for West Cork Distillers, I knew they had done the Pogues [Whiskey], which was very successful for West Cork Distillers, and I suggested ‘why don’t we reach out to Thin Lizzy?’

“I literally sent Phil Lynott’s wife a Facebook message and surprisingly enough, she came back to me, and it took about two or three years to get a contract and the artwork together.

“We got Jim Fitzpatrick, who did all the Thin Lizzy album covers, on board to do the artwork.”

In May last year, Phil Lynott’s wife Caroline, his two daughters Sarah and Cathleen made the trip to Skibbereen, alongside Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and drummer Brian Downey, to finalise the whiskey blend they preferred.

“We spent a magical three days down in Skibbereen where we went through all the different liquids and when we started to test different liquids from barrels in order to get the blend that they really preferred,” Joey said.

“They got to know the business of West Cork Distillers and we went to a traditional music session in Skibbereen. So, it was a really magical three days where we collaborated to get the liquid and get the brief for the artwork right.”

Thin Lizzy and the Philip Lynott Estate said they are “delighted to announce the global launch of their own brand Irish whiskey, developed by the band in collaboration with Ireland’s West Cork Distillers.

“The Thin Lizzy Irish Whiskey was created as a result of band members Scott Gorham and Brian Downey together with the family of Philip Lynott — wife Caroline and daughters Sarah and Cathleen — visiting the beautiful town of Skibbereen and working with the head distiller at West Cork Distillers to develop an Irish whiskey which we all enjoy and are excited to share with Irish whiskey enthusiasts around the world.

Thin Lizzy Irish whiskey, West Cork Distillers.

“We hope you will enjoy this very special product. Scott, Brian, Caroline, Sarah & Cathleen. Sláinte!”

West Cork Distillers started from humble beginnings.

Formed in 2003, childhood friends John O’Connell, Denis McCarthy, and Ger McCarthy started their business venture in a room at the back of Denis’ home. Fast forward to 2023, West Cork Distillers is based on a 12-acre site just outside Skibbereen and employs more than 80 people.

It exports whiskey, vodka, and gin to over 70 countries.

The announcement of Thin Lizzy Whiskey has been a hit with fans online, who are eager to pick up a bottle for themselves.

“We’ve already become very viral over the weekend, and it exploded on a lot on the fan sites — they have 1m followers on Facebook,” Joey said.

“Two weeks ago, a Dublin radio station did a poll of 10,000 people and Thin Lizzy was voted the best Irish band. They are still very, very relevant, which is just a testament to the great songs that they had.

“To mix Irish whiskey with one of the best Irish rock bands that ever lived, I think, is a no-brainer and we’ve had inquiries from all over the world already.”