Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 13:20

Concrete award for Macroom bypass bridges

The bridges were awarded in the infrastructure category for the pre-cast concrete beams used over the Laney and Sullane rivers.
Concrete award for Macroom bypass bridges

TWO bridges on the Macroom N22 bypass won the recent Irish Concrete Awards, where the structures were described as “fine feats of engineering design and construction”.

Elaine Whelan

TWO bridges on the Macroom N22 bypass won the recent Irish Concrete Awards, where the structures were described as “fine feats of engineering design and construction”.

The bridges were awarded in the infrastructure category for the pre-cast concrete beams used over the Laney and Sullane rivers.

The 50m, pre-cast beams used in the North Cork bridges are the longest in Ireland and the UK.

The awards judges said: 

“The W19 beams of the Laney and Sullane river bridges are the longest in Ireland and the UK for both single and two-span, pre-stressed bridge beam structures at 50m and 98m, respectively. Both these achievements are fine feats of engineering design and construction, while pushing the boundaries in the use of prestress concrete.”

The beams were designed and manufactured by Offaly firm Banagher Precast Concrete Limited.

“We always said that we could design, manufacture and transport 50m beams, but up to now we never had a client brave enough,” said Caroline Cavanagh of Banagher Precast.

Transport of the beams required a series of Garda-escorted, overnight journeys from Banagher, Co Offaly, to Macroom.

The 190km journey, which usually takes two-and-a-half hours, took 12.

Manoeuvring the beams, which are the same length as an Olympic swimming pool, was particularly difficult when passing through the Jack Lynch Tunnel, with a mere 200mm of headroom to spare.

Read More

City centre social housing due to be completed by end of year

More in this section

Crowds gather at the Lough for Easter Sunday mass at dawn Crowds gather at the Lough for Easter Sunday mass at dawn
Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player diagnosed with cancer for the third time raises over €90k  Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player diagnosed with cancer for the third time raises over €90k 
Cameras at derelict cottage in North Cork give ‘intimate views’ of barn owl nest Cameras at derelict cottage in North Cork give ‘intimate views’ of barn owl nest
cork roadsmacroom
<p>The two men who are aged in their late 20s and mid 40s were detained at Garda Stations in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Two men arrested in Cork following attempted theft of high value vehicle 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more