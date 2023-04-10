Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 11:04

Sinn Féin looking for answers over abrupt end to meeting on eviction ban

The emergency meeting last Monday came to an abrupt end when councillors voted 13 to 12 not to proceed with a debate on the Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.
Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD and Thomas Gould TD with Cork City Councillors Fiona Kerins, Kenneth Collins, Mick Nungent and Eolan Ryng outside the City Hall, Cork ahead of last weeks emergency council meeting regarding the lifting of the eviction ban. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

In advance of Tuesday’s meeting of Cork City Council, Sinn Féin councillors have retabled a motion calling for the immediate reinstatement of the Government’s temporary ban on no-fault evictions.

Their motion was blocked by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors at last Monday’s emergency meeting. Sinn Féin councillors have accused the Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, of failing to explain her decision to shut down the meeting, something they say was in breach of standing orders.

Councillor Mick Nugent said at least 975 individuals and families in Cork face homelessness as a result of the Government’s decision to lift the eviction ban.

“It’s time for local councillors from all parties to stand up and be counted for people in this city who, in the coming weeks and months, will lose the roof over their heads through no fault of their own,” Mr Nugent said.

“The motion provides every councillor the opportunity to make clear exactly where they stand.

“Do they stand with the Government’s cruel decision, or do they stand to protect people in their own wards who face the nightmare of eviction? The Government still hasn’t answered the question: Where are people meant to go?”

“The meeting was shut down in breach of standing orders,” Mr Nugent said.

“We have asked the Ard Mhéara to explain the decision. We will seek a meeting ahead of Tuesday’s full council meeting to ask her specific questions and ask her to prepare a response to answer these questions publicly.

“The people of Cork deserve better, especially in the face of a decision by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party that escalates a housing emergency in this city that’s already out of control,” Mr Nugent said.

Asked by The Echo for a comment, the Lord Mayor said next Tuesday night’s council meeting was the appropriate venue for a response.

“I’m happy for all questions and motions to be answered at next Tuesday’s council meeting, where Sinn Féin will have an opportunity to discuss any issues they want from the floor,” Ms Forde said.

