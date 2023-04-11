Faster roll out of self-service tickets on Cork buses needed

LABOUR local area rep in Cork City, Peter Horgan, has called for a faster rollout of self-service ticketing machines on Cork buses to speed up the payment process at bus stops.

A parliamentary question (PQ) had asked if the National Transport Authority (NTA) could introduce “self-beep ticketing on Cork buses as part of BusConnects”.

The response from the deputy chief executive of the NTA, Hugh Creegan, stated that as part of the ‘next generation ticketing’ (NGT) project, buses in Cork will be equipped with new ticketing equipment, including “the installation of pole-mounted validators that will enable self-service ticketing for consumers and will considerably improve the customer experience and the speed of boarding”.

Mr Creegan said work on the preparation of the NGT programme is “well-advanced”.

“That work comprises a series of projects to modernise the ticketing experience across the country and will be the next evolution of the current Leap, integrated ticketing system.

“It will encompass all modes of transport in the country, including buses, rail, trams, TFI Local Link and any additions, such as the light rail proposed under the Cork transport strategy.

“Customers will be able to use their bank debit/credit card, or their smart phone, or their Leap card to use for travel.

“And the payment methods will be smarter; a greater choice of post-payment options (not just auto top-up) and the ability for the best fare for customers to be automatically charged,” Mr Creegan said.

In addition, the system will cater for services not covered by a Leap card, “particularly inter-city rail services, where customers typically book and pay online for their ticket; barcode-based mobile ticketing is ideal for such products”.

The public-procurement competition for the NGT project has commenced and a short list of potential bidders to be invited to tender has been identified.

“NTA is currently in discussions with the shortlisted suppliers, in order to understand their potential solutions and, following on from those discussions, NTA expects to receive final bids later this year.

“These detailed bids will include costs and timeframes for supply and implementation.

“NTA will assess these bids in order to identify a preferred bidder, and award a contract in 2024, subject to the requisite approvals under the Public Spending Code,” Mr Creegan said.

Speaking following the response, Mr Horgan called for the delivery of self-service ticketing machines on Cork buses to be expedited.

He said that in Dublin, two options are available to Leap card users.

“At the moment, on the Cork buses, you must put your Leap card on top of the machine next to the driver and wait for it to beep.

“Whereas in Dublin, what they do is they have that aspect there, but they also have the Leap card machine to the side… it’s already on the Dublin fleet, why can’t it be rolled out on the Cork fleet as an emergency measure?

“We need to convince the Cork public that getting on the bus is quick, easy, cheap.

“We need the additional onboarding machine.

“It’s one tiny factor in a conglomerate of factors that need to happen to reintroduce public transport to people,” he said.

“This is a low-hanging fruit that I think doesn’t need to be wrapped up in bureaucracy… I have called for a public transport commissioner in Cork and I think that’s something we have to start looking at; someone to cut through the red tape and say ‘no’, this has been done already in the State, we know the process, we know the timeframe, let’s get it done.”