Early risers gathered at the Lough at dawn to celebrate Easter Sunday mass today.

The mass was concelebrated by Dean Frank McKevitt, Canon John Paul Hegarty, Canon Jim O'Donovan and Fr Aidan McCrystal, SMA as the sun rose.

The mass, organised by the nearby Church of the Immaculate Conception, drew a significant crowd.

Parishioners enjoyed a welcome cup of hot tea after the mass. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

