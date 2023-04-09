Pictures: Joyful scenes at Cork housing estate as Easter egg hunt takes place

A Ballincollig housing estate had an Easter egg hunt for the locals yesterday.

Heathfield is a relatively new housing estate in the area and the Easter egg hunt gave children and parents alike the opportunity to get to know their neighbours.

Louis, Millie and Jos at Heathfield Easter egg hunt, Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The event was organised by a group of mothers who reside in the estate.

One of the organisers, Reka Ferencz told The Echo that the event should help develop friendships between families.

Emmie and Marnie busy eating chocolate at an Easter egg hunt at Heathfield, Ballincollig.

“There are so many children here, who will definitely play with each other in a couple of years’ time, so it’s great to get to know your neighbours and know the community before your children are already playing together.”

Over 85 children took part in the Easter egg hunt and enjoyed a visit from the Easter Bunny as well as Sunny’s ice cream van.

Marie, Éanna and Aoibhín at an Easter egg hunt at Heathfield, Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Minihane.

One of the parents set up a community WhatsApp group to help the new members of the community embed themselves with other residents.

“One of my neighbours set up a WhatsApp group and people started meeting up, so with the weather getting nicer, the idea [of an Easter egg hunt] just popped into my head.

Lana enjoying an Easter egg hunt at Heathfield, Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“I've never been on an egg hunt myself, but I always thought it was an endearing thing to do so I was like, ‘okay, I can make one myself for my neighbours and the community’.

Rosie and Grace taking part in an Easter egg hunt at Heathfield, Ballincollig. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“A few other people jumped on board, then a few other moms, and it just kicked off from there and we never thought it would get as big as it did,” she said.