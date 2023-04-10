Fundraiser launched for Cork City amputee player diagnosed with cancer for the third time raises over €90k 

A fundraiser launched at the weekend to support a Cork City FC player following his third cancer diagnosis has raised over €90,000.

David Saunders was one of the first players to sign for the club’s amputee team when it was launched in 2017 and has represented Ireland on 38 occasions.

The Kerry native, who lives in Cork with his wife Anne Marie and children Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2), had been living cancer free for 26 years.

However, he has now been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma and a GoFundMe has been set up in a bid to support Mr Saunders and his family.

City amputee player David Saunders is fighting his third battle with cancer.



“This is my third battle with cancer, having overcome it twice as a child.

“Those battles resulted in me losing my leg but my positivity never waned and ultimately I came out on top, living cancer free for 26 years,” Mr Saunders explained on the GoFundMe page.

“I have always felt grateful to have overcome my illness and did my utmost to give back in any way that I could.

“This included my work as a teacher as well as giving motivational talks at events, telling my story in the hope it may inspire others with their own journey.

“Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker.

“While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited.

“Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind I’m asking for your help.

“Any donation, big or small, would be greatly appreciated and help reduce the financial toll that cancer leaves behind,” he continued.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.