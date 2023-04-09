Garden of remembrance in honour of two local Cumann na mBan members unveiled at Cork park

A garden of remembrance and reflection dedicated to two heroic Cumann na mBan members has been unveiled at Clashduv Park in Togher by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde.

The Ballyphehane/Togher Centenary Commemoration Committee and Togher Tidy Towns held the official opening of the Hegarty Sisters Garden of Remembrance and Reflection at the popular park yesterday.

The garden is named in honour of two brave local women, sisters Mamie and Nan Hegarty, who as Cumann na mBan members risked life and liberty fighting for equality and freedom during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Picture: Eddie McMahon

Their home at the Laurels on Pouladuff Road was a hive of political and military activity a century ago as they organised and actively participated in the resistance to British rule.

One hundred years later, communities of the neighbouring parishes of Ballyphehane and Togher came together to remember the part played by the two remarkable women.

The Lord Mayor performed the official opening and planted two trees named in honour of the sisters and symbolising liberty and equality.

Speaking at the opening, secretary of Ballyphehane/Togher Centenary Committee, Ciara O’Mahony welcomed everyone and in particular the Hegarty, Forde and Fennell families.

She went on to say:

“In this decade of centenaries, it is important to recognise the role of women in the struggle for freedom.

“Mamie and Nan Hegarty through their courageous and selfless actions did extraordinary things to make their community and country a better place for everyone.”

The garden of remembrance is the result of a collaboration between the neighbouring parishes and a range of community organisations including Togher Tidy Towns and Togher Community Garden in addition to the families and descendants of the two women.

Picture: Eddie McMahon

The project was supported by Cork City Council.

“It is our hope that their story will inspire young girls and local women to step forward and take leadership roles in their local communities,” Ms O’Mahony said.

“We hope that people will come to this garden as a place of peace and tranquillity and take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices these brave women made so that our future would be an Ireland based on liberty, equality and fraternity.”