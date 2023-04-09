Calls for increased funding to construct and maintain playgrounds in Cork

Calls have been made for increased funding for the refurbishment and repair of playgrounds in Cork.

On Thursday, April 6 the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, announced the recipients of this year’s Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation.

Cork City Council has been allocated €16,793 for the refurbishment of Tory Top Park playground, while Cork County Council has been allocated €18,000 for the construction of a community playground to include mixed ability equipment in Rylane.

However, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said a "fuller" scheme of funding for repair and restoration is required.

“We must ensure we are building communities and not just units.

"We need a fuller scheme of funding for repair and restoration. Right across Cork North Central, there are communities where children cannot walk or cycle to accessible, fully equipped playgrounds," he added. "As we come into the summer months, we will once again see children who are unable to access outdoor play in Cork city."

Cork TD Thomas Gould (SF) has called for increased funding for playgrounds in the city. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

“I am disappointed that once again the northside loses out,” said Deputy Gould. “This must change. It is better for the environment, better for child development and better for wellbeing to have playgrounds and outdoor play opportunities located in the heart of communities.

“It is time for transformational investment in facilities across the city to make sure that children and adults alike have outdoor spaces they can access using active travel modes,” he added.

Labour Local Area Rep in Cork city, Peter Horgan, was also critical of the allocation of funding for Cork city. “I secured backing from the Labour Party national conference to seek to amend planning legislation so that playgrounds become a more common occurrence in our city," he said.

"In Australia, the play areas are frequent as it is a condition of planning."

Mr Horgan praised the recent construction of the playground in the Marina, which is due to open soon, but said more needs to be done.

“Anyone who walks by the Marina Park will attest to the impressiveness of the work done by Cork City Council. In Blackrock, an area teeming with families of all ages, we still do not have a playground," he added. "There is no playground in Ballintemple and one in Ballinlough, which needs upgrading.

“There is no playground in Jacobs Island, Garryduff, Maryborough Hill or Rochestown. There is one in Douglas which is oversubscribed. Why should the onus be placed on committees to do the heavy lifting and fundraise for playgrounds?” he asked.