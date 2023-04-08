Mayor of Cork: Let’s hope the Easter showers stay away after wettest March

WHAT just happened? did I just blink, and it went from St. Patrick’s Day to the Easter Weekend. I know the clocks went forward, but this feels a bit like I entered a Time Travel Machine. We just witnessed the wettest March on record in 83 years, so it is nice to have the stretch in the evenings and hopefully not too many April Showers.

I have been busy traversing the county. I was delighted to be on home turf for the announcement that Bantry Library, a building of great architectural interest, is set to receive a grant of €259,920 from the Heritage Council for external conservation works. Cork County Council applied for the Historic Towns Initiative 2023 grant, which will fund a much-needed refurbishment to preserve the library's unique features.

Keeping on the theme of libraries, Spring into Storytime is a national story-time initiative in Irish public libraries which Cork County Council Library and Arts Service celebrates throughout the month of April so enjoy the fun and excitement. The Easter holidays may provide the opportunity to avail of the opportunity for children, parents and carers to attend free readings in some of the branches or avail of the opportunity to joint the library and bring the magic of story-time home with you.

I had the pleasure of officially opening a new outdoor gym in Marmullane Park, Passage West. I love the diversity the role of Mayor of the County brings every day and week. This gym is designed to be universally accessible, which is marvellous and a very welcome amenity to the residents of Passage West and the environs. The advances in technology never cease to amaze me, so this gym equipment displays a QR code connectable via Bluetooth to a virtual instructor, encouraging users to build and develop their fitness level and skills. I think this will encourage all members of the community of all abilities to make maximum use of this wonderful amenity. Especially as the weather improves.

Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, pictured with Positive Passage People, volunteers Mick Dunlea, Chair, and Cllr Marcia D'Alton, at the official launch of the new outdoor gym at Marmallane Park, Passage West.

Boys and their toys, haven’t we all fond memories of playing with model fire engines and trucks as young children. I was very excited to be at County Hall the morning Cork County Council’s Fire Service took delivery of three new fire engines to serve Fermoy, Carrigaline, Skibbereen and surrounding areas. The new fire engines are extremely impressive when viewed up close and will greatly support the invaluable work of our fire personnel, allowing them to access the latest technology while benefitting from the most up to date safety features. These Fire Stations server a combined population of 70,000 and respond to circa 400 calls each year. The appliances were funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Cork County Fire Service has taken delivery of three new fire engines to serve the communities of Fermoy, Carrigaline, Skibbereen and the surrounding areas. Pictured at the Cork County Hall were: Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council; Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins and Seamus Coughlan, Chief Fire Officer, Cork County Fire Service. Pic: Brian Lougheed

It was both a privilege and an honour to attend our first Civic Reception in Cork County Hall since Covid which was held to recognise the remarkable achievement of both Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer on their retirement form football at inter-county level. Both women have had truly remarkable football careers and were members of that inspirational Cork Team that won six-in-a-row All-Ireland titles between 2011 and 2016. The team I have no doubt will go down in the annals of Ladies Football in Cork.

On March 27, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins presided over a special civic reception at County Hall to honour the retirement of two distinguished Cork footballers, Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer. From the left Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Orla Finn, Orlagh Farmer and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins. Pic: Colm Lougheed

Having heard both Orla and Orlagh address us on the day, I don’t think this is the last we will be hearing about either lady, there will be great things to come in their futures.

- Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins