Gardaí issue advice to those travelling to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for hurling final

Gardaí have issued traffic and travel advice to patrons planning on attending tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League Final between Limerick and Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It is envisaged that some 20,000 supporters will attend the match, with a traffic management plan in place to assist with the smooth running of the epic final.

Road closures

With throw-in scheduled for 2pm, road closures will come into effect tomorrow from 12 midday affecting parts of Monahan Road and Maryville.

The following roads will be impacted:

•Ardfoyle at the junction with Blackrock Road

•Park Avenue at the junction with Blackrock Road

•Maryville at the junction with Blackrock Road

•Monahan Road at the junction with Link Road (Marquee Road)

•Churchyard Lane at the junction with Boreenmanna Road (access for residents only)

•Churchyard Lane at the junction with Blackrock Road (access for residents only)

Traffic coming from Limerick and Kilkenny is advised to use the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Any person in possession of an official GAA car pass is to approach the stadium from the Victoria Road roundabout.

Parking

Parking will be available in the city centre car parks.

Gardaí have implored match goers not to park in an area which may restrict access or egress for emergency vehicles and not to park where a vehicle blocks an entrance to a housing estate, business premises or park.

Motorists have also been reminded not to block or park on footpaths or bus stops and not to park illegally in disabled spaces.

Public transport

Gardaí have encouraged people to use public or shared transport where possible.

The 202 bus travels from the city centre to Blackrock village. It drops and picks up at Ballintemple - a two-minute walk to the stadium, via Maryville.

The drop-off area for taxis is on Victoria Road, just before Marina Walk.

All other large public service vehicles are to set down and pick up on Boreenmanna Road, near the Maxol filling station.

Coaches and buses are advised to park on the Boreenmanna Road faced for the South City Link Road for after-match priority.

The stadium can be accessed by foot only from the city centre via Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, a 15-minute walk to the stadium.

After the match

Pedestrians will be given priority after the match and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

Gardaí have asked that patrons follow the direction of Gardaí and stewards.

"The attendance is expected to be in the region of 20,000 so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs," they said.

Supporters travelling by road are advised to travel towards the Jack Lynch Tunnel.