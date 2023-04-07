Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:21

Pensioner assaulted in Cork city last month dies in hospital

The 69-year-old was assaulted in an incident at Glentrasna Court, Cork on March 11
The pensioner passed away on Thursday afternoon. 

A PENSIONER who was the victim of an assault in Cork city last month has died in hospital.

The 69-year-old was assaulted in an incident at Glentrasna Court, Cork on March 11. 

The pensioner passed away on Thursday afternoon. 

Following the incident, a 29-year-old man was detained on a charge of assault causing harm and the matter is currently before the courts. 

Gardaí have now launched an investigation into the death and a post mortem will be carried out today. 

A Garda spokesperson said: 

"A 69-year-old man assaulted and seriously injured in the course of an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork City on the 11th of March 2023 has died in hospital. He was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon, 6th April 2023, at Cork University Hospital.

"An investigation commenced on the 11th of March 2023 when shortly after 8pm Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted after a man in his late 60s was found on Glentransna Court with serious injuries. He was taken by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

"At the time of the incident a man in his late 20s arrested on March 12th and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was later charged in connection with the alleged assault and is currently before the Courts.

"The local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified of the man’s death and a post-mortem examination will be will be performed by Dr Margot Bolster on Friday 7th April 2023.

"The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of further developments in this investigation."

