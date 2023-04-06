Cork politicians welcome 'necessary' rightsized homes scheme expansion

Local representatives have welcomed Cork City Council’s latest additions to its ‘rightsizing’ housing scheme, saying it will help to tackle the current housing crisis in Cork by freeing up larger homes for younger families.

Cork City Council recently announced the availability of more ‘rightsized’ homes for people aged over 60 in Blackrock, Douglas, and Bishopstown, with further schemes being planned across the city.

The new ‘rightsized’ homes will be located at Hawkes Road in Bishopstown where 24 homes are available, Springville House on Old Blackrock Road where 35 homes are available, Sunview on South Douglas Road where 25 homes are available, and Arus Mhuire in Blackrock where 30 homes are available.

All of the homes are under the management of Tuath Housing.

The scheme is open to private homeowners and to people living in social housing.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire described the scheme as “necessary” and said is something Sinn Féin has been calling for for a long time now as a means to make it more viable for elderly people and older people to ‘rightsize’.

He said, however, there is scope to do even more.

“I think there is scope maybe for a more dynamic social housing transfer-type system where people are able to match up with tenants that would be interested in ‘rightsizing’ across the Council’s own stock.

"We have a housing crisis and what we need to do is ensure that people aren’t living in properties that they don’t want to be in anymore and that are too big for their needs when families could use them. Undoubtedly, that is something that we need to expand upon,” he said.

Speaking about the success of the 30-unit ‘rightsize’ housing development on Skehard Road, Independent Councillor Kieran McCarthy said the scheme has created age-friendly homes for older people in particular.

“You do swap your house, there’s no money involved, but I know it’s welcomed by any of the age-friendly groups in Ireland in particular too. It is something that now is popping up a lot more on the City Council agenda.”

He said that while it is “a huge psychological step”, there is a successful methodology to move people to smaller accommodation if they need.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Rose Desmond said she very much welcomes the ‘rightsizing’ scheme on the South Douglas Road and particularly in an area that is “so tight for any development opportunities for new homes and housing”.

“It’s a lovely location to see people move into and it’s been done very nicely. And certainly there was a lot of talk and conversations with local residents as well as pre-existing residents to make sure that everything was done in keeping with the area and to maximise the opportunity to house people,” she said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eolan Ryng welcomed the ‘rightsize’ housing in Bishopstown, describing it as “potentially transformative in the lives of older people” but said that ‘rightsizing’ is just one element of a bigger picture.

“It is unfortunate that the Government has still failed to bring progress in any real interventions in terms of Assisted Decision-Making, particularly for those with capacity issues. We must make sure that ‘rightsizing’ is a viable choice for those who want it, and that options are explained fully to people. Groups like Age Action do trojan work in this and should be better supported through State funding.”