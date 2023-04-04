Drunken man urinated on backpacks in Penneys

A FOUR-MONTH suspended sentence was imposed on a drunken man who went upstairs in Penneys on Patrick St and urinated on 16 backpacks.

Michal Maciag of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence of causing criminal damage when he appeared at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said it occurred on February 17, 2020, when the accused was drunk and a danger to himself or others.

“He urinated on 16 backpacks and a hoody, with a total value €168.70 for the goods, rendering them unfit for sale.

“He was escorted out of the store,” Sgt Kelleher said.

In a second incident more recently, on November 28, 2022, he was drunk and a danger and was threatening and abusive on Cornmarket St, Cork.

He was shouting obscenities and appeared to be about to kick the arresting officer, Garda Razvan Ghetau, Sgt Kelleher said, in an outline of the background.