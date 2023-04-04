Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 21:42

Drunken man urinated on backpacks in Penneys

"He urinated on 16 backpacks and a hoody, with a total value €168.70 for the goods, rendering them unfit for sale."
Drunken man urinated on backpacks in Penneys

A four-month suspended sentence was imposed on a drunken man who went upstairs in Penneys on Patrick St and urinated on 16 backpacks. Picture: Andy Gibson

Liam Heylin

A FOUR-MONTH suspended sentence was imposed on a drunken man who went upstairs in Penneys on Patrick St and urinated on 16 backpacks.

Michal Maciag of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence of causing criminal damage when he appeared at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said it occurred on February 17, 2020, when the accused was drunk and a danger to himself or others.

“He urinated on 16 backpacks and a hoody, with a total value €168.70 for the goods, rendering them unfit for sale.

“He was escorted out of the store,” Sgt Kelleher said.

In a second incident more recently, on November 28, 2022, he was drunk and a danger and was threatening and abusive on Cornmarket St, Cork.

He was shouting obscenities and appeared to be about to kick the arresting officer, Garda Razvan Ghetau, Sgt Kelleher said, in an outline of the background.

More in this section

Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city
Garda Stock Brothers charged in connection with Mayfield assault; and with producing a hammer and hurley
Warrant issued for arrest of 28-year-old woman after daytime street assault in Cork Warrant issued for arrest of 28-year-old woman after daytime street assault in Cork
cork court
Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend

Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more