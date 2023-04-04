Fundraising campaign to save the American Pier in Cobh launched

A FUNDRAISING campaign to restore a much loved pier where generations of Cobh people have enjoyed swimming from has been launched by the American Pier Cobh Association.

The American Pier Project aims to restore the pier to its former glory.

A survey found that the works will cost around €120,000. So far, a campaign has raised nearly €7,000 of this target.

The Association invited secondary school students from Coláiste Muire, Cobh, to create a promotional video to raise awareness around the funding efforts.

The young social innovators, aged about 15, produced and shot the video themselves, said their teacher, Ellen O’Neill.

“They asked me if my Transition Years would be interested in getting involved in a PR campaign. They did it all themselves. The committee was delighted and they’re going to use it on their gofundme page and across social media.”

The video is being launched at the pier in Whitepoint, Cobh, today at 4pm. Sean Kelly MEP will attend, along with local councillors.

Ms O’Neill said the entire class of 25 pupils were involved in the research, and about five students produced the short movie.`

The American Pier, Cobh.

The pier was built during the First World War to service a US Navy Field Hospital. The hospital began construction in May 1918 and began to receive patients on October 11, 1918.

“These vital life-saving buildings are long gone,” said a spokesperson for the American Pier Cobh Association. “However, a tangible link to this historic site still remains. It has held out against the powerful current for over a hundred years, yet it is approaching its utter ruin unless it can be saved.

“Our group is determined that we can save it, for our community and for our young generations so they can grow up as many of us did, remembering its history, enjoying summer days swimming from it, and as a focal point for the many visitors who join us here each year in Cobh.”

Donations can be made to gofundme.com by searching for Save the American Pier.