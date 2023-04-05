Women of Cork encouraged to attend networking event tonight

WOMEN from across Cork have been encouraged to attend an event today aimed at developing professional and personal contacts, and facilitating meaningful conversations on a wide range of topics.

The event, hosted by Network Cork, will take place this evening at the Clayton Hotel in Cork City, as the organisation aims to highlight the power of conversation.

Speaking ahead of today’s event, Network Cork spokesperson, Michelle Russell, said:

“In today’s fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in a whirlwind of schedules and never-ending to-do lists, often leaving individuals with little time to have the deep and meaningful conversations that matter.

“This event is designed to encourage such conversations and connections among its attendees, covering topics from the future of business in Cork to female leadership and sustainability.”

President Ingrid Seim added: “A fundamental value of Network Ireland Cork is the sharing of ideas and knowledge, and supporting each other. “With this event, we wanted to provide a space for this sense of connection and support to be fostered through a series of conversations, giving everyone a chance to meet old and new friends, slow down and talk more in-depth than we often have time for in our busy lives as we rush from one thing to another.

“We know that meaningful connections are good for business,” said Professor Seim.

“They are good for our wellbeing, and they can create room for new ideas, insights and situations that might never have come into being otherwise. This is what drives us as individuals, but also our society, forward, and we hope that members and non-members alike will join us this Wednesday for an evening celebrating the magic of conversation.”

The event is taking place today from 7pm to 9pm at the Clayton Hotel. It is free for members and available to non-members at a cost of €25 with tickets available on Eventbrite.ie.