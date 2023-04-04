Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 11:46

Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series

The 60-year-old TV presenter and comedian will present LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, a six-part comedy series which will be filmed in Dublin later this year
Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series

During the series, which will air on Prime Video in 2024, Norton will bring together 10 of Ireland’s top comics who will attempt to make each other laugh using any method and any means, but without cracking a smile themselves. Picture Dan Linehan

Connie Evans, PA

Graham Norton is set to host the first Irish original series on Prime Video, which will see the chat show host pit Irish comedy stars against each other to see who will have the last laugh.

The 60-year-old TV presenter and comedian will present LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland, a six-part comedy series which will be filmed in Dublin later this year.

During the series, which will air on Prime Video in 2024, Norton will bring together 10 of Ireland’s top comics who will attempt to make each other laugh using any method and any means, but without cracking a smile themselves.

Speaking about the show, Norton said: “I’m thrilled to be the host for the first Irish Original, LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland on Prime Video, and to be working on home ground for the first time in many, many years.

“I’m so proud of our comedy culture and it’s wonderful to have a platform to showcase Irish talent to a global audience.

“I can’t wait to see what our comedy masterminds do to get the laughter going.” 

The series will see the competing comedians attempting to hold in their laughter as the clock counts down, with the competitor who manages to outlast their rivals crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland.

CAMEOS

The show will also feature a number of celebrity cameos.

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe at Amazon Studios, said: “Ireland is home to world-class comedy and a booming television scene. We can’t wait to celebrate and be part of that with our first Irish original production.” Norton is best known for his popular BBC One chat show The Graham Norton Show and is also a regular host of the BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

He has also hosted fundraising show Comic Relief and currently presents a weekend show on Virgin Radio.

LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland is adapted from Documental, a successful Amazon series in Japan, which sees creator and presenter Hitoshi Matsumoto lead 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything goes “battle of laughter behind closed doors”.

The forthcoming Irish series will be the latest version of the LOL: Last One Laughing format, which has also been aired in countries including Italy, Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, Brazil, Canada and the Netherlands.

The local versions feature a range of celebrity hosts, including comedian and film star Rebel Wilson for the Australian edition.

Prime Video recently confirmed LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa as the streaming service’s first South African original, which is set to be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

Read More

Graham Norton set for West Cork Literary Festival

More in this section

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
Engineering man showing blueprint detail for people buying house. Plans for houses in Cork beauty spot rejected by council
Emergency meeting of city council comes to abrupt end following vote not to debate eviction ban motion Emergency meeting of city council comes to abrupt end following vote not to debate eviction ban motion
entertainment
<p>Fr McVerry has previously claimed Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien wanted to extend the eviction ban but was overruled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, an allegation denied by Mr Varadkar.</p>

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry warns of oncoming ‘tsunami of misery’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more