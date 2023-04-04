Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 07:26

Liam Lynch exhibition opens in Fermoy

Lynch served as an IRA officer in Cork during the War of Independence, and then as Chief of Staff for much of the Civil War. He was killed on April 10, 1923
An exhibition by Dolores Lyne to mark the centenary of her granduncle Liam Lynch, Chief of Staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA, is being held in The Coal Shed, Fermoy, until April 12.

John Bohane

AN EXHIBITION has been launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Irish Republican Liam Lynch, Chief of Staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA.

Award-winning artist and theatre designer Dolores Lyne, who is Lynch’s grandniece, has created an exhibition to mark the centenary of his death.

The exhibition, which is being held at The Coal Shed in Blackwater Shopping Centre, Fermoy, opened on Sunday and will run until April 12.

Commissioned as part of Cork County Council’s Commemorations Programme, the exhibtion was inspired by a trove of personal letters written by Lynch to his brother Tom, which feature some of the most dramatic and tragic events of Lynch’s life during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

The exhibition features works on canvas depicting incidents and stories inspired by the brothers’ correspondence.

Ms Lyne explained the inspiration behind her artwork, saying: “There’s the public Liam but these are private letters. They provided me with the spark for a personal, non-political contemplation of his last years, the places where he stayed and the people who looked after him.

“I am very grateful to John Finucane for making the stunning building ‘The Coal Shed’ available for the exhibition, to Cork County Council and the volunteers from the Liam Lynch Fermoy Commemoration Committee,” she added.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind), commended the artist and the Commemoration Committee. “This exhibition is a sensitive exploration of Liam Lynch’s activities in County Cork. Combining personal letters and archive material, with research and her painting practice, Dolores Lyne has brought a unique perspective on our history.”

The exhibition runs from 11am to 6pm until April 12 and coincides with the Liam Lynch commemorations in Fermoy. Exhibitions are also taking place at Fermoy and Mitchelstown Libraries throughout April.

