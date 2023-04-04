Reduction of beds in community hospitals expected to be addressed

THERE has been a reduction of 210 available beds in community hospitals across Cork and Kerry due to changes in regulations in recent years.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) confirmed to The Echo that the number of available beds is 1,066, down from 1,276, but they expect that infrastructural work over the next 12 months will ensure that beds will be re-opened.

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central Colm Burke recently told the Oireachtas Health Committee that he was aware of three cases where patients spent lengthier periods of time in a Cork hospital than required due to a shortage of beds in community services.

“One person was in Cork University Hospital for over 12 months. He could have been discharged within two months of going into hospital initially,” Mr Burke said.

“I currently have two further cases where there seems to be difficulty in discharging them to care they require.”

Mr Burke said the HSE should open dialogue with private nursing homes to increase the number of beds available. “Now is the time to plan for the challenges ahead next winter,” he added.

A spokesperson for CKCH said the changes in regulations have led to a reduction in the maximum number of beds in multi-occupancy rooms.

“There are currently a total of 1,276 beds available in community hospitals across Cork and Kerry. Changes in regulations in recent years reduced the maximum number of beds in multi-occupancy rooms to four. This was in the best interests of residents, but it meant that we had to invest in a significant level of infrastructural work across Cork and Kerry.

“This work, while necessary and ultimately leading to a better quality of life for residents, unfortunately brought about a temporary reduction of available beds to 1,066. We expect that over the course of next 12 months most of these beds will be re-opened and compliant with new regulations,” the spokesperson added.

“Construction is currently underway on new Community Nursing Units at St Finbarr’s Hospital and Midleton.

“Work is underway on converting the former Blarney Golf and Leisure Resort into an additional 50-bed Community Nursing Unit. The 60-bed extension at Heather House will go towards mitigating the shortage of public beds,” the spokesperson added.