Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 15:39

Hundreds of termination notices issued to Cork renters in Q4 2022

Of the 4,329 NoTs issued between October and December 2022, Dublin accounted for the highest number at 1,871 followed by Cork (475) and Galway (267).
OVER 4,300 notices to terminate rented properties were served on tenants nationally during the final quarter of last year with the second highest amount of notices issued to Cork renters.

Amy Nolan

That’s according to newly published figures from the Residential Tenancy Board (RTB) showing that 4,329 Notices of Termination (NoTs) were issued in Q4 last year.

Under legislation enacted last July, landlords are required to send a copy of all NoTs to the RTB on the same day the notice is served on the tenant.

The NoT will be deemed invalid if this requirement is not met.

Of the 4,329 NoTs issued between October and December 2022, Dublin accounted for the highest number at 1,871 followed by Cork (475) and Galway (267).

The main reason landlords gave for issuing the notice during this period was an intention to sell the rental property, accounting for 2,513 notices.

A landlord or a family member of the landlord's intention to move into the property was the second biggest reason, with 709 notices issued nationally because of this.

Meanwhile, a breach of tenant obligations ranked as the third most frequently given reason (697 notices issued).

These three reasons were also the main reasons for issuing NoTs in Q3 last year.

During that timeframe, 4,741 NoTs were issued. Dublin, Cork and Galway accounted for the most NoTs nationally with 1,839 issued to renters in Dublin, 500 to renters in Cork and 286 to renters in Galway between the start of July and the end of September. 

The RTB state that it is important to note the number of NoTs received should not be interpreted as directly correlating to one landlord, tenant or tenancy as, for example, one NoT could be received which relates to multiple tenants in one tenancy or separate NoTs could be received for each tenant.

Labour Cork calls for Good Friday public holiday

National News

