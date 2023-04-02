Man, 22, pointed imitation gun at gardaí in Cork city, court hears

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “At 2 a.m. gardaí in Anglesea Street gave out a call of a male brandishing a firearm on Grand Parade. The suspect was being monitored by gardaí using the CCTV system.
“Garda Ann Marie Fitzgerald and Garda John Kerins of Gurranabraher garda station were the first members to observed the man. On observing him he pointed a suspected firearm at both members.
“He then walked from Grand Parade towards Nano Nagle Bridge where Garda Paul Dromey and Garda Kevin Hayes were positioned. He again pointed the suspected firearm at these members.
“The armed support unit arrived at the scene and disarmed, restrained and arrested him.”