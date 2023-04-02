Man, 22, pointed imitation gun at gardaí in Cork city, court hears

A YOUNG man who pointed an imitation gun at gardaí in an early hours incident in Cork City told the sentencing judge that he was now much better, in terms of his mental health, but also said he was not taking medication that was prescribed for him.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned about the medication and would further adjourn sentencing for a medical report.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the mental health of John Doyle, aged 22, of 11 Mossgrove, Classes Lake, Ballincollig, County Cork, was much better now and he had engaged well with the probation service.

The young man is also working full time.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “Normally (in such a case), it would automatically result in custody. I am not going to do so.

The report from the probation service is very complimentary — it is excellent in fact.”

The one cause for concern the judge had was the young man telling him that he was being prescribed medication, but was not taking it. The judge said John Doyle might be putting himself at risk.

He adjourned sentencing until June 7, for clarification on the matter.

“I will need a report from experts (about the fact) that you are not taking medication, but you are putting yourself at risk,” Judge Kelleher said.

Gardaí from the armed support unit had to disarm and arrest the young man in the early hours of the morning, when he pointed a suspected gun at gardaí at two different locations in Cork City.

John Doyle, aged 22, of 11 Mossgrove, Classes Lake, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge arising out of the incidents on June 23, 2021, namely possession of an imitation firearm, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “At 2 a.m. gardaí in Anglesea Street gave out a call of a male brandishing a firearm on Grand Parade. The suspect was being monitored by gardaí using the CCTV system.

“Garda Ann Marie Fitzgerald and Garda John Kerins of Gurranabraher garda station were the first members to observed the man. On observing him he pointed a suspected firearm at both members.

“He then walked from Grand Parade towards Nano Nagle Bridge where Garda Paul Dromey and Garda Kevin Hayes were positioned. He again pointed the suspected firearm at these members.

“The armed support unit arrived at the scene and disarmed, restrained and arrested him.”