Cork community nursing unit at former hotel to be operational by end of year

THE community nursing unit on the premises of the former Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort will become operational and staffed in the last quarter of 2023, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has said.

Speaking at yesterday’s regional health forum at County Hall, Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch asked the HSE for an update on the status of the nursing unit facilities on the premises of the former hotel and golf club.

She also asked how many people the units could cater for and what services will be provided at the site.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare chief officer Michael Fitzgerald, said that significant works were required to transform the former hotel into a community nursing unit, including a complete refurbishment of the structure to the highest specifications.

“Conversion of the property into a Hiqa-compliant unit has been ongoing since the property was acquired and construction work has recently been completed,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Significant input is required prior to Hiqa inspection and the HSE South Estates department confirms that the current status would indicate that an application for registration can be made in the third quarter of 2023.

“Workforce planning is well under way for this unit. Pending registration, formal commissioning, and final contract handover, it is envisaged that the facility will become operational and staffed in the fourth quarter, 2023,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

He said that while the HSE’s aim is to support people to live in their own homes for as long as possible, there is “a recognised shortage of public nursing home beds in the Cork City area”.

The community nursing unit will provide 50 single- occupancy, en-suite rooms on two floors, specialist bariatric units, day spaces, and communal areas.