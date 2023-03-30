Cork Airport allocated €6m funding for security screening project

CORK Airport has been allocated €6m for a security screening project.

Almost €17m in funding has been allocated by the Government to support projects at Cork Airport, Shannon Airport, Kerry, Ireland West (Knock), and Donegal.

While Cork Airport is not eligible for support under the programme in 2023, €6m is being provided in principle, to the airport for the commencement of a significant security screening project.

This project provides security screening technology that allows both electronic devices and liquids to be left in hand luggage for screening, expediting the security screening process.

The project is currently being assessed by the department in line with the public spending code.

Announcing the funding allocation, Jack Chambers, minister of State at the Department of Transport, said: “It is a very positive day for the sector, with 2023 promising to be a year of growth and increased connectivity at our airports.”

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “I welcome the renewed commitment from Minister Chambers of €6m in funding towards our new CAT 3 security screening project at Cork Airport — the largest, single allocation of funding as part of Regional Airports Fund 2023.

“We welcome Government’s renewed commitment to invest in Cork Airport, as the busiest and largest airport in the South of Ireland, and a key economic enabler, providing the best international connectivity for passengers in Munster and South Leinster.

“I thank Minister Chambers, the Department of Transport, and the Irish Government for their continued support of Cork Airport,” he added.

More than 2.5m passengers are forecasted to travel through Cork Airport this summer.

The airport offers a selection of routes to some of Europe’s most popular sun hotspots and beyond.