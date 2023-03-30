Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 15:21

Fermoy student crowned Cork Spelling Bee champion

2023 Cork Spelling Bee Champion, Dylan Murphy, with Bishop Murphy Memorial School principal, Joe Aherne.
Fermoy student crowned Cork Spelling Bee champion

2023 Cork Spelling Bee Champion Dylan Murphy with Bishop Murphy Memorial School Principal Joe Aherne

Martin Mongan

A Fermoy student showed his spelling skills last week to be crowned Cork Spelling Bee champion for 2023.

Bishop Murphy Memorial School student, Dylan Murphy, fended off competition from as many as 40 schools to pick up the accolade at the event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island.

Dylan found himself in the final round with five other competitors, and opened the round by spelling the word ‘wampum’, which means ‘small cylindrical beads traditionally made by some North American Indian people with shells, also used as decoration as well as a form of currency.’ Dylan asked for the meaning before spelling the word.

The other five competitors failed to spell their word and Dylan was crowned champion.

Dylan admitted that he did not know the spelling, and had never heard of the word, but an educated guess got him over the line.

Dylan’s teacher, Kate Ryan, told The Echo that there was an “eruption” inside the classroom when the news came through.

“[Dylan’s classmates] were absolutely thrilled when they found out,” she said.

“There was just an eruption inside of the classroom when they found out, because he went from the final 12, the last nine, then into the final round.

“We were just waiting so anxiously, and they were delighted when they found out,” added Ms Ryan.

Principal Joe Aherne highlighted the impact Dylan’s close friends had on his performance.

“Normally, the school would attend, but given the staffing shortages we couldn’t release a teacher, so Dylan’s mom attended, and we organised that three of his friends went with him,” he explained.

“Dylan was quite nervous and he was very happy that three of his friends could come with him, because they gave him the boost to go on and be able to perform on stage.

“He would have been quite a nervous character and that kind of peer support was something he really valued.

“He said that his peers really helped him perform and that’s nice, too,” Mr Aherne added.

Read More

Brakes put on Bishopstown student accommodation development following appeals

More in this section

Jury begins deliberations in Cork murder trial Jury begins deliberations in Cork murder trial
Revisions of BusConnects Cork proposals set for public consultation Revisions of BusConnects Cork proposals set for public consultation
€20k tech makeover for lucky school €20k tech makeover for lucky school
cork schools
<p>Emer O'Dea, 27, of Ballydowling, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, leaving Bray Circuit Court on Thursday. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins </p>

Woman cleared of careless driving causing death of Cork father of four

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more