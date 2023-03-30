BAM to be onsite at Cork Events Centre by autumn

Cork’s long-awaited Events Centre may finally take shape in Autumn this year, seven years after it was first announced that construction firm BAM had won the initial €14m tender to build the project.

The Events Centre planned for a site in Sullivan’s Quay in the heart of Cork has seen many false dawns since then, with re-designs, objections, and rising construction costs delaying completion.

The State is investing €57m into the project, while BAM and events management company Live Nation are contributing another €35m.

On Tuesday, BAM announced that it is currently progressing with detailed design and up-to-date costings for the Events Centre and anticipates being on site for Quarter 3 of 2023.

“We are also in ongoing discussions with interested parties in relation to the former Tax Office site on Sullivan’s Quay in Cork City and intend to progress with the planned construction of a hotel and a significant amount of Grade A office space,” said a spokesperson. “We are working with stakeholders to progress both projects against a backdrop of significant construction inflation which is delaying the commencement of several projects in the industry.” The plans for the former Tax Office site involve a 220-bed hotel and nearly 8,000 sq ft of office space.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Sean Martin said what is now planned has completely changed from the initial concept. Cork City Council is constructing two foot bridges leading to a site on South Main Street. “I suspect they wouldn’t be going ahead with that unless there was an understanding the development was starting,” said Mr Martin.

Substantial alterations have been made to the original designs, which envisaged a concert-style venue to accommodate around 3,000 people. A newer design envisages conferences, including sports events and gigs. The concept has evolved according to the design wishes of the music event organisers, Live Nation, one of the largest events management companies in the world. “We’re all waiting with bated breath for it,” said Mr Martin.

“The city centre needs it. It’s the right size. You could go straight up to the bus station, up to Oliver Plunkett Street. To all the coffee shops and pubs that are there, it would be business for them. The same if you’re coming from the Railway Station.” Mr Martin said the area around Barrack Street, South Main Street, and Shandon, needs regeneration, and this could be a turning point. Barrack Street has a number of developments in the pipeline, apartment blocks are being built in North Main Street with student accommodation, along with another project by the Peter McVerry Trust. “I would hope that the hotel will also happen,” he added.

Fine Gael Cllr Des Cahill said all the internal designs are now complete, over the last two or three years, with no need for external changes that would have necessitated a new planning application.

“That’s a positive. It would appear that everything is aligning at the right time,” he said. “There is a concern that because construction costs have gone up, will that throw doubt into it? But if they are announcing it now, they would appear comfortable enough.” Mr Cahill said rising construction costs on large scale projects have been slowing, which should translate into no major price increases. “I am somewhat optimistic, and very much looking forward to it. It very much aligns with the developments we are going to be doing on the Grand Parade itself.” Moves are also in train concerning an occupant to take over the mock Tudor-style Counting House located on South Main Street.

“We’ll wait until we see the cement trucks arrive,” said Mr Cahill.

The Events Centre would inject new life into the whole city centre, taking MacCurtain Street as a role model. “A rising ship will raise all others with it,” he added.