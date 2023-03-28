Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 16:47

Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle

Donovan Leitch, 76 and with an address at Castlemagner, Kanturk in Co Cork, was not present in Skibbereen District Court when the case was brought before Judge James McNulty.
Donovan Leitch, 76 and with an address at Castlemagner, Kanturk in Co Cork, was not present in Skibbereen District Court when the case was brought before Judge James McNulty.

Noel Baker

Sixties music legend Donovan is facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and then of failing to provide a sample at a Garda station, with a court in West Cork hearing other charges may follow.

Donovan Leitch, 76 and with an address at Castlemagner, Kanturk in Co Cork, was not present in Skibbereen District Court when the case was brought before Judge James McNulty.

Mr Leitch has been charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle, contrary to Section 5.1 of the Road Traffic Act, at Aghills in Skibbereen on February 11 of this year.

On the same date it is alleged that he failed to provide a sample to gardaí at Bantry Garda Station contrary to Section 12.2 of the Road Traffic Act.

In court in Skibbereen Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Leitch’s solicitor, Lettie Baker, had made an application last Thursday in Bantry District Court, excusing her client’s appearance before the court in Skibbereen today.

Sgt Paul Kelly said: “There are additional charges to be preferred.” Judge McNulty adjourned the matter until May 9 next, when any additional charges will be brought.

The acclaimed songwriter, whose hits include Hurdy Gurdy Man, Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, has lived in Ireland for many years. His most recent album, 'Gaelia', was released just last December.

