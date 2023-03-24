Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 16:40

MTU student wins Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition

This event is now in its sixty-third year.
MTU student wins Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition

Pictured are Oliver McKenna, Munster Technological University student from County Cork and Professor Maggie Cusack, MTU President. Oliver was recently named individual winner of Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition, The Irish Times Debate. This event is now in its sixty-third year. Oliver is a first-year student of Mechanical Engineering at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Martin Mongan

Oliver McKenna, a student at Munster Technological University (MTU), was recently named individual winner of Ireland’s oldest higher education debating competition, The Irish Times Debate.

This event is now in its sixty-third year. Oliver is a first-year student of Mechanical Engineering at MTU.

The competition commenced in October 2022 and attracted entries from over 150 higher education students. Following four rounds of intensive debating, just twelve students remained in contention.

Oliver impressed the judges during the final event in St Ann’s Church in Dublin where contestants debated whether the people of Europe should directly and democratically elect the President of the EU Commission. Oliver was selected as the winner of the Individual Speaker’s Award.

Pictured are Niall Morris, Head of Department, Mechanical&amp; Biomed Manufacturing Engineering Cork; Matt Cotterell, The Head of the School of Mechanical, Electrical, and Process Engineering; Aoife Kelliher, Societies Officer; Oliver McKenna, Munster Technological University student from County Cork; Professor Maggie Cusack, MTU President and Tim Hogan, Head Of Faculty Office of Faculty Of Engineering &amp; Science, MTU. Oliver McKenna was recently named individual winner of Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition, The Irish Times Debate. This event is now in its sixty-third year. Oliver is a first-year student of Mechanical Engineering at Munster Technological University (MTU).
Pictured are Niall Morris, Head of Department, Mechanical& Biomed Manufacturing Engineering Cork; Matt Cotterell, The Head of the School of Mechanical, Electrical, and Process Engineering; Aoife Kelliher, Societies Officer; Oliver McKenna, Munster Technological University student from County Cork; Professor Maggie Cusack, MTU President and Tim Hogan, Head Of Faculty Office of Faculty Of Engineering & Science, MTU. Oliver McKenna was recently named individual winner of Ireland's oldest higher education debating competition, The Irish Times Debate. This event is now in its sixty-third year. Oliver is a first-year student of Mechanical Engineering at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Oliver’s triumph broke a duck that lasted over a decade as the award returned to Cork for the first time in 14 years.

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, commented: “I am delighted to congratulate Oliver on winning the Individual Speaker’s Award at The Irish Times Debate.

“This is the first time in fourteen years that the award has come to Cork, and the first time since 1973 that a first-year student has won the award.” 

Oliver developed the MTU Debating Society during his first-year studies.

The prize for the competition is a three-week tour of America during which Oliver will be competing against American college students. He will also get the opportunity to visit Oregon State Prison, during which he will debate with inmates as part of a prisoner rehabilitation scheme.

Past winners of the competition include Darragh O’Brien and Marian Finucane, with past finalists including President Michael D. Higgins and former President Mary Robinson.

More in this section

Graham Dwyer court case 'No miscarriage of justice here': Graham Dwyer loses appeal against murder conviction
Broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan gives health update following serious car crash Broadcaster Gareth O'Callaghan gives health update following serious car crash
IKEA Opeening Ikea set to open a plan and order outlet in Cork city
corkmtu
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Anthony Buckley of 27 Townsend Place, Greenmount. Picture: iStock</p>

Suspended sentence for man who had Diazepam tablets without prescription

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more