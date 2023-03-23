Pictures: Cookbook launch at Cork's Field of Dreams

Even though the rain was lashing down and there was a chill in the air, nothing could dampen the warmth and sunshine of the smiles at Cork’s Field of Dreams on World Down Syndrome Day.

A crowd of about 100 students, family members, friends and staff had gathered for the launch of the Field of Dreams’ very first cookbook, Dream Food and everyone was delighted to be there.

The Field of Dreams was established in 2017 upon a three-acre horticultural site on the Clash Road in Curraheen, and is designed to meet the needs of adults who have Down syndrome from across Cork city and county.

The project was developed by the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and it has thrived in the six years since, focussing on providing for its students days that are productive, busy, meaningful, and full of fun.

The vision of Field of Dreams is to provide adults with Down syndrome opportunities for ongoing learning and growth. For some this will move them towards a life of greater independence and self-reliance, and, for others, it will move them towards paid work.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Deirdre Forde, launched Dream Food, describing the book as “a little gem of a book” and she said she was looking forward to trying the recipes herself.

“It’s a wonderful idea and it’s great to see that the young students in the Field of Dreams actually grow the food and then cook it, so it’s essentially farm to fork,” Cllr Forde said.

“The students also work in the shop selling the goods, so they also get employment out of it and life skills all the way along. It sets them up for life.” Rebecca Pearson, who is a student from Glanmire, said cooking was her favourite part of being at the Field of Dreams.

“Cupcakes are my favourite thing to bake, I always bake them here,” Rebecca said. Asked if she likes the Field of Dreams, she said: “I love it”.

Fiona O’Brien is a student from Carrigaline, and she is a fan of The Echo, or at least of Echo Boy Dave Hogan.

“I always hear him when I’m in town, he’s always shouting Eeeechooo,” Fiona said, doing an amazing impression of Dave.

“It’s very nice in Field of Dreams. All the staff are so nice, and they always help you.” Karen O’Mahony, a student from Douglas, has been coming to Field of Dreams on Mondays and Tuesdays for the past two years, and she said she loved being there with her friends.

“My favourite bit is baking, I like baking, random baking, and I get to eat it, actually that’s the best bit,” Karen said.

Dream Food is full of recipes designed by tutor Ellen “Bunny” Hurley, who said the book was a dream come true for her.

“To get it produced after six years, it’s simply a wonderful testament to all our students, horticultural team, volunteers, and all the corporate supporters who help us to maintain our wonderful, themed gardens, which never fail on producing a rich bounty of the best flavoured, chemical-free, fruit and vegetable produce,” Ms Hurley said.

Field of Dreams was recently awarded the prestigious Community Food Award from the Irish Food Writers Guild. Kate Ryan from the guild described it as “a haven” to all who visit.

“From seed to plot to plate, participants work together to grow and harvest food, learn about good nutrition, and how to cook,” Ms Ryan wrote.

“The holistic nature of the learning environment, using food as a conduit for education and employment demonstrates how food can nurture people, create hope and aspiration, and develop a community that supports and provides.”

The Dream Food cookbook can be purchased at The Field of Dreams, which is located on the Clash Road in Curraheen, and is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm. The book is also available at the Down Syndrome Cork shop in Merchants Quay.

For more information, please visit https://fieldofdreamscork.ie/