ASD classrooms planned for Blackrock school extension

SCOIL URSULA NATIONAL SCHOOL in the heart of Blackrock Village has been given the green light for an extension, which when complete, will deliver new autism spectrum disorder (ASD) classrooms.

Last October, the board of management lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of an extension and alterations to the primary school located just off the Blackrock Road in addition to all associated site works.

Cork City Council sought some further information before making a decision on the application - namely the local authority asked the board to clarify if any additional car parking was to be provided as part of the development and also requested a tree survey to be submitted.

Following this request, it was confirmed that no additional parking will be provided as part of the development as it is deemed that the existing parking is sufficient.

A tree survey was submitted, with the arborist concluding that no tree will be negatively affected by the proposed extension.

Cork City Council has now approved the development, subject to eight routine conditions.

Speaking to The Echo following the grant of conditional planning, school principal Linda Keane said the extension will primarily provide two new ASD classrooms in addition to some other facilities, including staff facilities.

Ms Keane said plans for the extension had been in the pipeline for some time but had faced several obstacles including delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re delighted that conditional planning permission has been granted because we have waited for this for so long,” she continued.

Ms Keane explained that new drainage works must first be completed before extension works commence.