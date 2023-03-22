The Everyman Sunday Songbook announces line-up of shows for 2023 

THE Everyman Sunday Songbook team have announced their line-up of shows for 2023, two decades on from the group’s first performance at the MacCurtain St theatre.

The shows have become a favourite for their mixture of music, story, memory, and singalong.

Sunday Songbook will bring ‘The Swinging Sixties’ back to The Everyman on Sunday, April 16.

Jumping back a decade, the summer show will be ‘Boppin’ at the Drive-In: The Fabulous 50s’ on July 9.

This will be followed by ‘Sweet Caroline: The Neil Diamond Story’ on October 8 and ‘The Greatest Christmas Songs Ever’ on December 3.

The team is currently Linda Kenny, Damian Smith, Alf McCarthy and Alan Carney, with Alf also taking on MC and narrator duties.

The band are Jimmy Hynes, John McGrath, and Brian Hyland.

Damian Smith, Alan Carney, Alf McCarthy and Linda Kenny from The Everyman Sunday Songbook team at The Metropole as they celebrate their 20th anniversary of Sunday Songbook concerts at The Everyman. Photo: Darragh Kane

Stalwart of the Cork stage Michael Twomey was the MC of The Everyman Sunday Songbook from its inception, until his death in August 2017.

Alf joined the team in October 2017 and Alan Carney joined in 2014.

Linda Kenny, who has been with the team since its inception, said she is grateful for the enduring support of the public.

“I could never have envisaged all those years ago that not only would we still be going strong 20 years on, but that so many stalwarts would have accompanied us on this journey, too,” she said.

“We have made so many friends, been touched by the love and kindness and unstinting support not only of those who come to the shows, but of the truly remarkable team at The Everyman, our spiritual home. I am so very grateful.”

Visit their website for full programme details or call the box office on 021 4501 673. Each in the series of The Everyman Sunday Songbook shows this year will go on sale on the day of the previous concert.