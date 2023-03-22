Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Cork GAA clubs first to adopt UCC consent plan

The Bystander Intervention Programme, developed at UCC, has been adopted at third-level institutions across the country and will now move from lecture halls to dressing rooms as part of efforts to tackle problematic behaviour.
Announcing UCC GAA as the first third level institution in the country to join the GAA Healthy Club project are UCC President Professor John O’Halloran; Claire O’Shea; President of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, and Bystander Intervention programme Director Professor Louise Crowley. Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Breda Graham

CORK GAA clubs will be the first in the country to take training on consent, recognising sexual harassment and violence, and developing skills to speak up and challenge unacceptable behaviour.

The development was announced at an event attended by President of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, at which UCC was welcomed to the GAA’s Healthy Club project, an initiative that helps clubs support the holistic health of their members.

Empowering club members to support teammates and others in need, UCC GAA will be Cork’s first club to include Bystander Intervention training as part of a suite of programmes to enhance their members’ physical, social, emotional, and psychological health.

Cardiac Screening, a Mental Health Campaign, and Alcohol and Substance Abuse awareness will also form part of the project.

Following UCC GAA’s lead, the Cork GAA Healthy Club committee will collaborate with Bystander Intervention programme Director Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver a pilot bespoke training programme for identified Cork clubs.

Prof Crowley said that the UCC Bystander Intervention programme is “delighted” to partner with UCC GAA.

“In completing the Bystander Intervention training and promoting a culture of safety and respect, the members of UCC GAA will be role models for the broader UCC community and will provide important leadership on this critical social issue across the campus,” she said.

Jim McEvoy, of UCC GAA and Cork GAA Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “UCC GAA Club is delighted to be the first third-level institution to join the GAA Healthy Club family, we look forward to working with Professor Louise Crowley to develop and deliver the Bystander programme to all our members.

“... Physical activity, diversity, inclusion, mental fitness, and healthy eating are at the forefront of UCC GAA Healthy Club.”

