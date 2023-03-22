HSE offers advice on how to prevent spread of norovirus as cases on the rise

The HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has urged people to be aware of the symptoms of norovirus and to learn how to help stop the spread of infection as cases of the virus are increasing in Ireland.

Norovirus, also known as winter vomiting bug, is an easily spread virus that causes sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhoea.

In the first 10 weeks of 2023, there have been 394 cases of norovirus recorded. This is almost four times the number of cases recorded in the first 10 weeks of 2022 (109).

Young children and elderly people have been the most affected with half of cases (50%) aged over 65 years and (28%) of cases aged under five years.

Offering advice on how to prevent the spread of the virus, HPSC consultant in public health medicine, Dr Paul McKeown, said: “Norovirus is very easily spread between people, but it also lasts for a long time on surfaces, and if you touch a surface contaminated with norovirus and then touch your mouth, this can make you sick.

Cleaning your hands with soap and water is the best protection against catching norovirus and it is important to note that alcohol hand gels do not work against the virus.

“People who are ill with norovirus should stay at home and not go to work, or school, and they should not visit nursing homes or hospitals until 48 hours after their symptoms have gone. This is the best way to protect other, often vulnerable people.

“If you or any family members develop forceful vomiting, do not visit your GP’s surgery without phoning ahead first. It is often impossible to prevent norovirus, however, taking good hygiene measures around someone who is infected can reduce your chance of getting infected.”

Tips to prevent the spread of norovirus include frequent handwashing, thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces immediately after an episode of illness by using a bleach-based household cleaner, immediately removing and washing clothing or linens that may be contaminated with virus, and flushing or discarding any vomit and/or faeces in the toilet and making sure that the surrounding area is kept clean.

Dr McKeown advised that the norovirus infection is usually mild and lasts only a day or two, but that young children and elderly people can become very sick.

People who get sick with norovirus can still spread the infection after their symptoms have gone and there is no treatment for norovirus infection.

“As a result of pandemic restrictions, there was very little norovirus reported in the last few years, but over the last number of months, cases are beginning to rise again. In the US and the UK, they have seen quite high levels of norovirus that are continuing to rise. It is possible that levels of norovirus in Ireland will continue to rise further,” he said.

People are being urged to visit the HSE website to find out more about the virus.