Sharp rise in incidents of theft from city shops prompts calls for increased Garda presence

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers told a meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) yesterday that gardaí are actively working to crack down on the issue.
“Theft from shops now is something that is seriously up for us,” he said.
“We’re working very closely with community guards of the city centre policing unit and the Cork Business Association (CBA) trying to tackle persistent offenders in relation to theft from shops.”
CBA business and communications manager Helen Murphy told the meeting that the sharp increase in shoplifting incidents “clearly shows that there is a problem with policing the city centre during the daytime hours”.
Ms Murphy said an increased garda presence on the streets during retail hours over the Christmas period “made a huge difference” and that the CBA would “love to get that type of presence back again”.