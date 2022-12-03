Festive spirit thieves: Stores losing €100 worth of stock a week due to alcohol theft

Kevin Herlihy, who co-owns a number of Cork Centra stores, said the local business community is heavily affected by shoplifting incidents at this time of year. He added that high end stores offering luxury products have also taken a considerable hit this year. However, the products targeted in his own stores are mainly alcohol brands. The businessman said he has to factor shoplifting related losses into his business plan.
“If we lose products through shoplifting then so be it,” he said.
"This is happening in my stores and it is happening in every other store around the city. It has become very predominant at Christmas time and we now view it as part and parcel of life. It’s part of doing business in retail and, unfortunately, we have to put up with it.”
He said that alcohol is their biggest loss and works out at an average loss of €100 each week per store.