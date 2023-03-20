Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 10:45

Parts of city and county facing water outages this week

The works are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of this week, and may cause water supply disruptions.
Parts of city and county facing water outages this week

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city and county may face water supply disruptions this week.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said a Co Cork town is facing possible water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The company said a power outage is scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 1pm on Tuesday 21 March.

The outage may cause supply disruptions to Coolyhane, Macroom and /surrounding areas in Co. Cork, Uisce Éireann said.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060216.

Separately, mains repair works may affect some areas of the southside of the city on Thursday.

Uisce Éireann said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Evergreen Court, Evergreen Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Thursday 23 March until 1am on Friday 24 March, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00060457.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Read More

Cork productions up for awards

More in this section

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat assists in medical evacuation from Spike Island Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat assists in medical evacuation from Spike Island
Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat
'Virtual' trad sessions as part of MTU Innovation month 'Virtual' trad sessions as part of MTU Innovation month
irish water
<p>Mary, Charlie, MJ and Michael McCrory at Piper's Funfair in Crosshaven, Co. Cork. - Picture David Creedon</p>

'We hope to get back to the circus': Family make Cork funfair their temporary home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more