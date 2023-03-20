Parts of city and county facing water outages this week

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city and county may face water supply disruptions this week.

The water utility company, which was formerly called Irish Water, said a Co Cork town is facing possible water supply disruptions on Tuesday.

The company said a power outage is scheduled to take place from 9.30am until 1pm on Tuesday 21 March.

The outage may cause supply disruptions to Coolyhane, Macroom and /surrounding areas in Co. Cork, Uisce Éireann said.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number COR00060216.

Separately, mains repair works may affect some areas of the southside of the city on Thursday.

Uisce Éireann said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Evergreen Court, Evergreen Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Thursday 23 March until 1am on Friday 24 March, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00060457.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.