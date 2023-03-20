Cork productions up for awards

TWO Cork productions have received nominations for the 2023 Celtic Media Festival Torc Awards for Excellence as part of TG4.

Slí na mBeaglaoich and Seán Ó Riada — Mo Sheanathair are nominated for two separate awards.

Slí na mBeaglaoich has been nominated in the Factual Entertainment category. Produced by Tyrone Productions, the film depicts father and son, Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaíoch, taking on an epic Irish musical journey together in their beloved campervan named ‘Beauty’.

They take a route through four of Ireland’s most stunning coastal counties in search of great stories, tunes and songs, meeting with some incredible characters along the way.

The duo started their journey at the Top of Coom, where they met singer Ruth Ní Riada, before making the trek to the Béara Peninsula to walk the ground that the legendary Dwyer family of musicians and composers hailed from. They travelled to Kinsale in the second instalment to pay homage to their ancestors who fought there. They were hungry for information, and they met Martina O’Neill at her home in Sarsfield’s Court, where they learned that their families are connected because of the famous battle.

Seán Ó Riada — Mo Sheanathair has been shortlisted in the Feature Documentary category. Fifty years afterSeán Ó Riada’s death in 1971, his granddaughter Doireann Ní Ghlacáin resolves to find out more about this divisive and iconic figure.

Ó Riada was born in Cork, studied music at University College Cork and wrote music for several films, including Mise Éire and Saoirse. It is a moving tribute to this giant of Irish cultural life, with performances from Iarla Ó Lionáird, Barry Douglas, Nell Ní Chróinín, Cór Chúil Aodha and Peadar Ó Riada and interviews with contemporaries and family.

This year’s event will be the 44th Celtic Media Festival and it will take place in An Clochán Liath (Dungloe) in Donegal from June 6 to June 8.