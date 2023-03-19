Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat assists in medical evacuation from Spike Island

Members of Crosshaven RNLI assisted in the medical evacuation of a patient from Spike Island in Cork on Saturday.

Shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening, Valentia Coast Guard requested the assistance of a Crosshaven lifeboat to effect a medical evacuation of a casualty from Spike Island.

The lifeboat crew with Dave Venner in command made their way to Spike Island where they were met by staff and driven up to Spike Island fort’s medical room.

The patient required casualty care before being moved and Paramedics at the scene of the lifeboat station were able to remotely advise the first aiders on a care plan.

The patient was transferred to the lifeboat and onwards to the lifeboat station.

A NAS ambulance conveyed the casualty to Cork University Hospital. “We wish the casualty well,” said the RNLI spokesperson.

The lifeboat was recovered, washed down and declared ready for service at 10.15pm.