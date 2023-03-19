Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 19:53

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat assists in medical evacuation from Spike Island

A NAS ambulance later conveyed the casualty to Cork University Hospital 
Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat assists in medical evacuation from Spike Island

Members of Crosshaven RNLI assisted in the evacuation of a patient from Spike Island on Saturday evening.

Eoin Kelleher

Members of Crosshaven RNLI assisted in the medical evacuation of a patient from Spike Island in Cork on Saturday.

Shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening, Valentia Coast Guard requested the assistance of a Crosshaven lifeboat to effect a medical evacuation of a casualty from Spike Island.

The lifeboat crew with Dave Venner in command made their way to Spike Island where they were met by staff and driven up to Spike Island fort’s medical room.

The patient required casualty care before being moved and Paramedics at the scene of the lifeboat station were able to remotely advise the first aiders on a care plan.

The patient was transferred to the lifeboat and onwards to the lifeboat station. 

A NAS ambulance conveyed the casualty to Cork University Hospital. “We wish the casualty well,” said the RNLI spokesperson.

The lifeboat was recovered, washed down and declared ready for service at 10.15pm. 

Read More

Courtmacsherry RNLI assists stricken fishing vessel on St Patrick’s Day

More in this section

'Virtual' trad sessions as part of MTU Innovation month 'Virtual' trad sessions as part of MTU Innovation month
Online scams and drugs hot topics at County Cork crime meeting  Online scams and drugs hot topics at County Cork crime meeting 
Biafran community gathered in Cork to celebrate St Patrick's Day Biafran community gathered in Cork to celebrate St Patrick's Day
rnli
Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat

Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more