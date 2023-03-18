Courtmacsherry RNLI assists stricken fishing vessel on St Patrick’s Day

Courtmacsherry's all-weather RNLI Lifeboat the Frederick Storey Cockburn was called out at 1.30pm yesterday, St Patrick's Day, to go to the aid of a large 70ft fishing vessel that sought assistance 50 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

The Lifeboat under Coxswain Mark Gannon and a crew of five proceeded immediately to the area of distress in rough conditions at sea.

The Lifeboat reached the scene at 4.30pm and rendered assistance to the stricken vessel.

“Thankfully a short time later the fishing vessel and crew were able to get underway again and the lifeboat crew stood by for a period of time until the all clear was given by the causality and the lifeboat was able to return to base in Courtmacsherry, arriving back to the village pontoon at 8pm,” said a spokesperson.

“It was ironic that a callout happened today as the station was preparing for the annual St Patrick's Day Parade in the village where the Lifeboat always heads up the sea and land parade,” added the spokesperson.

As the Trent Class Lifeboat went on callout, in its last three weeks of active service in Courtmacsherry, the RNLI’s new Shannon Class Lifeboat Val Adnams led the parade under Coxswain Peter Noonan and crew.

After 27 years of great service in Courtmacsherry, the Frederick Story Cockburn refuelled on Friday evening and is back on its mooring in readiness of any further service in its final weeks in the village.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O Dwyer said, “it was great to be of assistance on our special National Holiday to go to the aid of the fishing vessel in distress and thanks to all the crew who gave up of their festive time to help others who were in danger on the high seas.”

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in Friday’s seven-hour callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Stuart Russell, and crew members Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Dean Hennessy and Austin McKenna.